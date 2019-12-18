By Lambwe Kachali

Zambians should not be tired of changing governments, says former Commerce minister Bob Sichinga

Featuring on Prime Television’s Oxygen of Democracy programme last evening, Sichinga, who served as agriculture and commerce minister in the PF administration of late president Michael Sata, said Zambians must vote out the PF from power for being incompetent.

He said in the same manner the Zambian people voted out UNIP and the MMD from power, they should likewise vote out the PF for not performing to their aspirations.

“No one should be tired of changing governments…so long as people are not performing,” Sichinga said. “Change this government.”

Sichinga addressed wide-ranging issues that were wrong in the manner President Edgar Lungu was administering national affairs, saying for instance on the issue of corruption only those who were blind would argue against grand theft in the President’s administration.

He wondered the rationale behind purchasing the Presidential jet when the country was facing dire problems including load shedding, hunger and high cost of living.

Asked by the interviewer why he could not implement the things he was saying now when he was in government, and if he was now criticising the government out of frustration, Sichinga said he helped formulate manifestos for the PF and MMD, and wrote most speeches for late president Michael Sata, saying it was not his problem if the people tasked with leading the country failed to perform.

He said he was highly qualified such that he could go to any country of the world and get employed, but had chosen to remain in Zambia to contribute towards national aspirations.

“I won’t beg for jobs. I am so well qualified,” Sichinga said.

On the depreciation of the Kwacha against other major convertible currencies, Sichinga said the depreciation of a local currency did not happen in a vacuum, saying the problems at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) for instance, were impacting negatively on the country’s foreign exchange earnings, and feeding into the Kwacha depreciation.

He said the only way of ensuring sustainability in the foreign exchange market was to increase the exports, as some of the interventions being put in place by the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) could only give momentary pause to the situation.

Sichinga further said the country’s anti-homosexuality stance was already known, but the government could not shut the United States of America Ambassador Daniel Foote from speaking on his own values.

He said President Lungu went to Parliament in September where he moaned about the climate, refusing to take responsibility for the problems the country was facing, yet he failed to allocate any meaningful resources in the 2020 budget towards combating the effects of climate change.

Sichinga advised President Lungu to stop insulting people that there was no hunger in the country