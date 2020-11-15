BRIAN CHISANGA WRITES…..

ZAMBIANS SPEAK UP

Why should Zambians suffer at the expense of poor planning by the ECZ? We are tired of this,its becoming a thorn in our flesh.

Why is it hard for ECZ to listen to the cries of people and address their grievances?

Zambian youths together with the opposition members should come together and protest against the reckless behaviour of EZC .

Starting from the quality of voters,rude caders and the process involved doesn’t please the well meaning Zambians because everything is pathetic.

Also cadres should let people register freely without the interference of the PF leaders .Who are PF cadres to make people feel intimidated? We need swift intervention in the Voter registration process before its too late.This slowness is raising a lot of concerns from the public.

Zambians,we should not let these PF thugs destroy what we have.Why should they terrorize us? This just shows how hungry these people are to win 2021.

But guess what? They will lose faster than they came in because no one trust PF Party now.So let’s stand and fight together,its our right.