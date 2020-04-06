By Ludwig Sondashi

How do you celebrate the cases of COVID 19 not increasing in 72 hours? When there are very few tests conducted per day. South Africa tests more than 2000 per day comparing to 56 per day in Zambia.

Here is logic reasoning, so long numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to increase globally, then definitely numbers are also increasing in Zambia due to open borders and other factors.

Some people are saying cases are not increasing because God is protecting Zambia, this is being dull for lack of a better term. You mean God does not love other countries were cases keep on escalating every 24 hrs?

The Ministry of Health should increase the number of tests to at least 1000 per day, before it is too late to contain the deadly pandemic virus.

However, we should pray that the spread of this virus should not go beyond this in Africa because we are incapable of fighting it because we can’t even make simple masks especially here in Zambia.

Above all, this must be a wake up call to our government and governments to come to invest more in the health sector. The huge amount of money that was spent on buying ARMY trucks, fire trucks, etc as if we at war would have been used to buy thousands of ventilators and other health equipment. In short, I mean setting priorities is very important.