ZAMBIANS TOO FORGETFUL. DESPERATE & LOVE MEDIOCRITY.

Just when the Bally fever was trending and had gained good momentum here we are shifting focus to stupidity, disgruntled youths movement and now the Chella Tukuta issue.

All of a sudden a person who just three months ago had exhibited full lunacy and we all pleaded he gets mental help now he is our spokesperson and advocate for change as youths, he is the man leading our liberation from the oppression of the Patriotic government, really! Are we serious!

Just why are we so forgetful to make people who offer themselves up for leadership to be morally accountable? Why are we this desperate that every Jim and Jack can claim to be our messiah leading us to the promised land and we rally behind him or her even with a questionable character? Why do we love mediocrity so much that even fools can be accorded praise just because they sing the

same song of “Change” that we are all singing?

Yes, change we need change and badly but it can not come from Chella Tukuta. He has a long way to go before he can claim an advocacy role to free us from Edgar Lungu and his minions.

Change is not just change, how change comes, what type of change it is & who leads that change matters. Using this scale, Chella falls short of the above three aspects of real change. Insults and person attacks are not the change we need, not from him as he has a lot to fix in his life.

By merely wanting change without proper scrutiny; being forgetful, desperate and loving mediocrity we voted for Sata and his clueless Patriotic Front party, then Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is the cause of the present economic problems our country Zambia is facing. Can’t we learn?

As it is we have enough ammunition for real change in Laura Miti and Pilato who are sober and mature, they will lead us to Canaan “2021” with “Bally” Hakainde Hichilema as our Moses.

Chella Tukuta can take a seat, clean himself up morally and fix his family life then he can join the already existing band without seeking prominence.

Even with my rejection of his advocacy, let

the state respect his rights and grant him police bond so he can find a lawyer to represent him in the criminal libel case against Dora Siliya.

We want real & meaningful changel! #HakaindeHichilema #Bally #UPND #LauraMiti #Pilato #2021 ..

Mbanga, Irvine llukui. Fayetteville, Arkansas. United States of America.