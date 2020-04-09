By Daily Nation

SCORES of Nakonde residents are now trooping into neighbouring Tanzania to patronise bars and night clubs despite directives for citizens to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This follows the Presidential directive to close all bars, restaurants, gyms and other social places in the wake of the Coronavirus.

Nakonde Member of Parliament, Izukanji Siwanzi confirmed the development.

“In Tanzania bars, night clubs and restaurants were operating normally so, what is happening now is that our people are crossing the border even at night to go and patronise Bars and restaurants,” Mr Siwanzi said.

Tanzania has to date recorded 25 COVID-19 cases with 5recoveries and 1 death.