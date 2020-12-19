By CIC Investigation.

ZAMBIANS WARNS OF CHAOS SHOULD POLICE GO AHEAD IN ARRESTING THE UPND PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA AS INSIDE POLICE FEAR THEY HAVE NO CAPACITY TO WITHSTAND ENORMOUS NOISE FROM UPND.

Zambian internet has been washed with anxiety as the news of HH summoning to the police made it online. Many notably UPND supporters including leaders could not hide it but went straight to the point warning of chaos.

Zambia Police spokesperson madam Esther Mwata Katongo has told CIC in that the police have been in touch with the UPND leader’s lawyers who are yet to agree on an agreeable date for the said summon to take place. The earlier attempt to serve the same at the leader’s headquarters offices failed as security at the secretariat prevented the police to have access but referred to that the documents be given to the lawyers instead.

However the news of his summoning hit online in a peak mode when the party spokesperson Mr Charles Kakoma circulated a memo urging members of UPND to offer solidarity to which many UPND members have instead responded with threats warning of high show.

CIC monitored selected political socialites who also happens to be Lusaka province chairperson for UPND called on all the leader’s countrywide to be on standby. In various WhatsApp forums many UPND members have warned heavily of massive turn out to the police force headquarters on Monday.

But inside police sources say that executing anything to do with politics especially involving a high profile figure like HH is a very challenging task no police is of the idea except PF.

” Summoning or even just a rumor of arresting HH excites his supporters into daring the police this is a dangerous undertaking we as police are praying it ends wherever they are planning it because we are not prepared to handle enormous tension with pressure that it comes with” one officer told CIC in an exclusive phone call whether or not such a plan is there.

