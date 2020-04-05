ZAMBIANS: WHO HAS BEWITCHED US TO BE CELEBRATING FAILURES AND LOOTERS OF PUBLIC RESOURCES

There is an increased social media campaign and exportation of Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya who is under investigation by Anti-Corruption Corruption (ACC) for abuse of public office.

The last few weeks, I have seen some gullible facebookers giving this man accreditation that he doesn’t qualify for.

Just the recent appointment of him as committee member for Africa Union task force against COVID-19, already some people are praising him and saying he is a presidential material.

All African health ministers are in this committee. I wonder how you congratulate a person for doing his job.

He is Health Minister, so you wanted an Agriculture Minister to be appointed into that committee?Certain things we Zambians glorify people for are simply useless.

I am just tired of this stupidity in Zambia. Even the current PF leader Mr Lungu was adopted using this fleaking fake sympathy of claiming he was anointed by Sata. And here we are today with an anointed arrogant man making 17 millions Zambians suffering due to lack of vision.

All countries are being represented there. Don’t be cheated. If anything, this guy is a big failure, that I would have fired along time ago if I was a President of Zambia. But who can fire who in PF when they are all failures, looters and abusers of our resources.

It is dangerous that we can now proudly celebrate even failures like Dr Chilufya Chitalu.

It’s the case of our current Head of State; no one took time to be analytical on what he is capable of doing for the nation. Every time you raise a question about him stooges stood up and said “ifintu nilungu.” I don’t even know what Dr Chilufya has done apart from giving updates which are not complete and his loudly sung commissioning of ghost health post that some of them not even a foundation has been dug.

We Zambians easily forget that this is the same man behind the expired medicines in our hospitals who when he gets sick together with his family goes outside Zambia using tax payers money. This is the same corrupt man behind the over priced ambulances, expired condoms, shortage of man power in our dry hospitals that has no medication. All these happened under his leadership.

We have so many Doctors and health care personells who can’t get jobs under this ministry because they have no connections. It is this same man and PF government who have retired some of our doctors in the PF interest and employed their cadres.

In my chiefdom, people walk for two days just to access one health post which has no medication and enough staff to sustain the population.

And if that’s what we call hard work, then I am afraid, Zambia will always be behind praising failures and thieves masquerading as leaders.

For me, this hero of yours is too corrupt even to hold that position. It is just that we are in a serious crisis in far as leadership is concerned.

My fellow citizens, let us stop being mediocres when it comes to leadership of the country.

I don’t care about PF making Chitalu Chilufya their candidate but I have the right to correct the notion that he is a hardworking minister. If I may ask, who is the beneficiary of his hardworking if not himself and his family?

If we want Zambia to develop, we need to begin to think properly and make right judgements on people we tend to trust with national responsibility such as governing.

The best we can all do to save Zambia is to effect a total overhaul of PF regime.

Don’t even give them or bring them near the kingdom of hope and leadership if we look forward to have a Zambia to talk about after 2021.

Zambians are stressed, suffocated and are in anguish. This pain and misery is sanctioned by all PF leaders including Chitalu Chilufya himself.

Zambians now want sanity,civility,honestand sincere leadership; a leadership that will give them hope and attention when they cry to be rescued from economic challenges.

There is increase of life uncertainity under these blind people leading us.The economy last year 2019 was growing at less than 2% dwindling from 6 percent 7 years ago.

As a concerned citizen, I feel bad when I look at commodity prices going up. Our staple food mealie meal is very expressive now. And it is sad that ministers are directly involved in the smuggling of the commodity into Congo and Malawi market while citizens back home make long cues for the same mealie meal at K250 per bag.

Honest speaking, I don’t know what massage Zambians will need to hear for us to transform our minds as we go towards the next general elections which will be very crucial as PF leaders are scared to lose for fear of going to prison for all their atrocities.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist