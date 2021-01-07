ZAMBIANS WHO HAVE USED DEFECTIVE HONEYBEE PRODUCTS CAN TAKE THEM TO COURT

We know that the ACC will not investigate the criminals at Ministry or Health, we know Lungu won’t fire them and we know the DPP will not prosecute them.

So what can be done?

Any Zambian that has used these defective condoms or expired medicines and can prove that they did use these products and suffered some form of damage such as an STI infection or aggravated illness from the expired drugs can bring a civil case against Honeybee, Ministry of Health and Medical Stores, and also the individuals who authorized the distribution of these things.

You can sue them for millions if you are a victim of their negligence and incompetence.-NDC