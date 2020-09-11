FORMER Katuba member of parliament Jonas Shakafuswa is distraught that the Zambia Police is today an extension wing of the PF.

He is also disappointed that today, one’s tribe is a prescription for discrimination.

Shakafuswa posted his views on his personal Facebook account on Wednesday.

He started by saying democracy had a lot of challenges and that it was not a game for the weak.

“You have to be magnanimous to lead the people in a democracy. Only those with the heart of leadership should qualify to lead,” Shakafuswa said, adding that today dissenting was misconstrued to be enmity with the country.

He added that men and women who expect the best for Zambia are being stripped of their rights by foolish policing by the Zambia Police on partisan lines.

“Today police force does not belong to the people of Zambia, but it is an extension of PF. Today if you disagree it means you get sanctions from the government,” he said. “Today dissent denies you the benefit of enjoying the fruits of our own country.”

Shakafuswa said today one had to agree to: “even with the most foolish things” for them to earn an appointment or to keep their job.

He said today dissent made one to be an alien or refugee in their own country: “with no rights whatsoever.”

“Today you can’t have business with government because you are against the many ills of PF. Today all Zambians should behave like idiots and look the other way when their country is degenerating,” Shakafuswa lamented. “Today your tribe is a prescription of discrimination. Today their tribe is a means by which they claim all the wealth and positions in this country.”

He wondered if the rest of Zambians have to be unpatriotic and allow the country to get to its knees for them to be called Zambians.

Shakafuswa further asked what happened to the call of unity in diversity, a catchphrase that practically: “brought us together when we fought the one party state”.

He, however, said Zambia would rise above the current mediocrity.

“We will fight for the second independence from our local colonialist. Yes, the day has come for every Zambian to be recognised and enjoy the fruits of our independence, the fruits of multiparty democracy,” Shakafuswa said. “Let us not be downtrodden by little dictators who want their evil will to divide this country to be the order of the day. They are very little scared people. To them the use of force shows strength. No! It shows they are scared little men.”

Shakafuswa stressed that in life bullies have always been weak at heart.

He said the day had come for the emancipation of Zambia.

“Countrymen, let us rise above our region. Let us rise above our tribe. Let us rise above partisan interests. Partisan interest has restricted our resolve to move this country forward,” Shakafuswa noted. “Let us claim back our country. Let us fight for our independence. Yes, the second independence. Identify yourself as a Zambian.”

He indicated that only Zambians themselves could liberate the country for posterity.

“…Be proud because Zambia can rise again. We have the people who, given the right environment to work, can take this country to greater heights. God bless Zambia,” said Shakafuswa.