Mwango writes

ZAMBIANS WILL NOT ALLOW PF TO BUILD TOILETS ON THEIR HEADS

KAIZAR Zulu, and Edgar Lungu, *balila abena Zambia amasuku pa mitwe pafula,* (they have taken advantage of Zambians far too long) but, *teti bakule ifimbusu pamitwe yesu, pantu nabekuta amasuku* (they cannot built toilets on our heads because they a full).

What a pipe dream for Kaizar to think that ‘Patriotic Front will rule this country forever.’ Strictly speaking, the PF would need to kill all Zambians to win the presidential and general elections next year. Kaizar and Lungu should know this!

Just at whose command is the Zambia Army, Zambia Police and Electoral Commission of Zambia going to listen to Kaizar so that they work to favour PF in the 2021 elections? Lungu is already defeated!

Even if Kaizar is running this country on behalf of Lungu, which we strong suspect, it’s time for PF to pack and go! Whether Kelvin Bwalya Fube shall replace Lungu on the presidential ballot in 2021, which is most likely, *PF kuya bebele* (PF is matching out).

We are aware that in 2016, Emmanuel Chilubanama and Kaizar Zulu used the Kigali/Lagos route to go to Dubai and collect duplicated Presidential ballot papers which helped Lungu to win using the back door.

Both Chilubanama and Kaizar were working for Lungu as State house Permanent Secretary and Special Assistant for Political Affairs when they stole the elections in 2016; this we know!

Kaizar can hide behind Lungu’s corrupt image all his life, but the utterances he made on 4 May 2020 (twitter) border on treason and the arm of the law awaits him.

Everybody in Zambia knows that the PF lost it all when they decided to use violence in putting icipenge (weakling) to succeed late Michael Sata in 2015.

Since then, the PF has had no credible leader but, mere instruments of power which Lungu is abusing.

Mwango

05/05/2020

Checkmate