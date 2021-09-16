PF PROPHET writes!
“Say whatever you like! In ZAMBIA a Saul is not a David and a David is NEVER a Saul! Gradually already you have started seeing it with your EYES! After 3 months you will know finally!
Zambians will remember ECL! especially the farmers on fertilizer and civil servants on debt swap INITIATIVE… Someone started a good thing benefiting especially the civil servants and farmers in agricultural sector… BUT IMPATIENCE….Mark my words… FREE EDUCATION forget about it… God’s choice may not be the best but no one is smarter than God!…l have said it over and over again..”There’s a consequence of putting man’s choice above God’s will!”
Prophet lsaac Amata.
Fake
This fake sear is a danger to Zambians, with full stake and the right to choose leaders. Does this self anointed fake seer have a voter’s card to cast in any election in Zambia? nil is the answer, he lied that HH will die before 2021 election has he died? these are issues of devil claiming to be a saint when he knows it can serve him to be. Shame upon you fake prophet. Work with hands to feed than wait to be sponsored to issue misleading statements to find food. Zambians do not as you to talk about Zambia. How many Zambians talk about your Nigerian Leaders? name one Zambian clergy who has prophesied about Nigeria? If non you should also shut up and leave Zambia to Zambians.
Off course will remember him corruption, looting, break in rule of law and misrule. If he did good things for you and think that was a good mark of leadership you are at liberty to take what you learnt from him and practice it in Nigeria both in your church and try your lucky at leadership in Nigeria. As for Zambians, he is gone. You are welcome to join him as a supporter when he starts attending court to answer to the many charges of the crimes he committed will in office.