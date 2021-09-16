PF PROPHET writes!

“Say whatever you like! In ZAMBIA a Saul is not a David and a David is NEVER a Saul! Gradually already you have started seeing it with your EYES! After 3 months you will know finally!

Zambians will remember ECL! especially the farmers on fertilizer and civil servants on debt swap INITIATIVE… Someone started a good thing benefiting especially the civil servants and farmers in agricultural sector… BUT IMPATIENCE….Mark my words… FREE EDUCATION forget about it… God’s choice may not be the best but no one is smarter than God!…l have said it over and over again..”There’s a consequence of putting man’s choice above God’s will!”

Prophet lsaac Amata.