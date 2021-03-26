Bestone Mwale, a resident of Matero constituency, last night developed high blood pressure after watching Zambia’s failure to qualify to the Africa Cup of Nations following its draw with Algeria and he died as he was being rushed to Matero Level One Hospital.

His sister-in-law and Kapwepwe Ward Development Committee (WDC) chairperson Rosemary Mwansa, aka Big Mama, has confirmed that Mr. Mwale, a chipolopolo supporter, was watching the Zambia versus Algeria game when he developed high BP.Patson Daka’s brace was not enough as Zambia misses third consecutive AFCON.

Mr. Mwale’s funeral gathering is at his house near Pondo Tavern in Matero township.May his soul Rest In Peace.Post courtesy of Patrick Salubusa aka#KomboniAmbassador