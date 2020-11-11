By Logic Lukwanda

As the ongoing voter registration exercise continues to reveal more challenges, Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba has described the process as cumbersome.

Mr Mwamba who is in Zambia to register to vote waited for more than five hours at st Mary’s in Lusaka to be issued with a voter’s card and by 1300hrs yesterday, the centre had only issued 27 voters cards after opening at 07hrs.

He has since called for more man power to help with the exercise at various centres because giving all the responsibilities to one officer is delaying the process.

Mr. Mwamba has also bemoaned the poor quality of voter’s cards being issued compared to the previous ones.

He is however impressed with the patience by Zambians to register to vote despite the challenges noted so far.

Meanwhile, Social Scientist Mulenga Kolala has appealed to traditional leaders across the country to ensure their subjects register as voters ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Mr. Kolala observes that as the country’s farming activities and picking of caterpillars come to the fore, most people will leave their villages to carry out the two activities in other areas hence the need for traditional leaders to ensure all people in their chiefdoms are registered.

He says people can also register as voters from wherever they are but should ensure they indicate where they wish to vote from.

PHOENIX NEWS