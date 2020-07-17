Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya Says Covid-19 Deaths In Zambia Have Shot To 108.

Dr. Chilufya also says the country has recorded 190 new cases of Covid-19 out of the 848 tests conducted. In a ministerial statement in Parliament this morning, the Health Minister announced that 22 Covid-19 patients are currently on oxygen.

Dr. Chilufya expressed concern on the reduced levels of compliance to Covid-19 guidelines, stating that this has led to the escalation in the number of deaths and cases recorded.

He has reiterated that Covid-19 is not a hoax. Dr. Chilufya said the cumulative number of Coronavirus cases in Zambia now stands at 2,620 out of over 67,000 tests done.

The Minister however said the country has recorded recoveries of 1,434. Here is a break down:

• Cummulative Cases: 2,620.

• Recoveries: 1,434.

• Deaths: 108.

• Active Cases: 1,078 with 22 cases on oxygen.

• Tests: 67,096.