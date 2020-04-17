By Agness Changala-Katongo

Economist Professor Oliver Saasa has observed that the government’s denial of Zambia’s debts and economic situation for a long time has put the country in deep trouble.

And Prof Saasa says it would be extremely unfortunate and premature for the government to withdraw the license for Mopani Copper Mines.

Meanwhile, Prof Saasa says Zambia is not in the category of least developed countries the reason it is not among the countries that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given debt relief.

Speaking to Daily Revelation, Prof Saasa said President Edgar Lungu’s former Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe had for a long time told the nation that there was no debt crisis.

He said the country had reached a stage where it was very difficult to cure the problems that had brought the economy under its knees.

“You would not have a chance at the moment. It’s like someone who is sick and they refuse to accept that they are sick. So you are in a state of denial and when you are in a state of denial for a long time, with debt, this what happens. if you recall for very long time, the likes of Margaret Mwanakatwe, she was denying there is no debt crisis, ” he said.

“Now when you accept it late, you discover that it is too late and the sort of remedy that you make, if it was like a leg, the solution might be very painful including amputation.”

Prof Saasa said the economic situation had turned into a cancer because because it was not addressed in good time.

“That’s what happened. You see we are too late, when you are too late to take action, whether you are an individual, like a disease, you discover that cure it….. Cancer is best handled when it’s starting. You use available medication and treatment regime,” he said.

Prof Saasa said the country’s economy was desperate and wondered what it meant to hear anyone say it can do without the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“We are at a stage where, we are desperate and to even say no we can do it on our own without IMF I don’t know what that means to be honest. Because where are your options? Someone says no we can go and borrow bilateral, which bilateral? Meaning someone doesn’t even know what is happening. Which bilateral are you talking about? China? You know the challenges we are having with China right now,” he said.

Professor Saasa said the country had not yet realised the seriousness of the cancer and the deep trouble it has put the country into.

“We still haven’t realised the seriousness of our cancer. For me that’s the bottom line. We need to recognise that we are in deep trouble when it comes economic transformation. We need outsiders,” he said.

On the Government’s indication to withdraw mining licences from two mines owned by Mopani Copper Mines in Kitwe and Mufulira, Prof Saasa said the decision would not be in the interest of Zambians.

“On indications that the government wants to withdraw the license for Mopani, it would be extremely unfortunate, it would be very premature and it will not be in the interest of Zambians,” he said.

Prof Saasa said kiling something was the last thing the government should put on the table.

“It shows that we are flexing a muscle but sometimes you have to flex the muscle if you have the muscle. You may discover for for them as a multinational, they will move out of here and open in neighbouring Congo or somewhere. But for us, we will remain and these are the companies that are contributing to the foreign exchange,” Prof Saasa said.

He said the mining sector contributed 70 to 80 percent of county’s foreign exchange adding that when the kwacha exchange rate goes down, it meant there were no dollars.

“When there are no dollars you know where they come from. They come from KCMs of this world, they come from the Mopani’s of this world, of course we have First Quantum Minerals which is the largest and Kalumbila so it’s not even saying that you should not touch them, it’s just saying that when something happens to someone, you are dependent on, you use a different tool because you know that your interests are much bigger,” Prof Saasa said.

He has since called the government and mining company to embrace dialongue.

Prof Saasa said the government and Mopani Copper Mines should sit and discuss why the mining firm decides to go under care and maintenance.

” It’s not even an issue of whether one supports the government or supports Mopani, what is important is that any differences as to why Mopani has decided to go under care and maintenance must be the basis of the discussion and the way foward,” he said. “You have seen that many coubtries in the world are coming up with fiscal stimulus, financial to stop things like that from happening and money is being given to companies.Today we are talking about Mopani, you will see its going to happen to other companies, big ones.”

He advised the government to stop handling the issue of Mopani in anger.

“Let’s remove anger. It can be qiuet depressing and I can imagine for the minister of Mines for example, it can be extremely frustrating but this is not the time when we can use our anger to take the best of us. We need to… Even where you are seeing that these big companies are not doing the sort of thing that we need them to do dialogue, you can push anybody to do anything, “Prof Saasa said.

Commenting on the 25 countries that had been given debt relief by the IMF, Prof Saasa said Zambia was a lower middle income country the reason he thinks it was not considered.

This week, the IMF approved immediate debt relief to 25 of its members countries under the IMF’s revamped Catastrophe Contaiment and Relief Trust (CCRT) as part of the fund’s response to help address the impact of tee COVID-19 pandemic.

“This provides grants to our poorest and most vulnerable members to cover their IMF debt obligations for an initial phase over the next six months and will help then channel more of their scarce financial resources towards vital emergency medical and other relief efforts,” stated IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva.

Prof Saasa said among the many factors were that Zambia was not in the classification of least developed countries.

“There are a number of factors first of course. In the classification of least developed countries, the poorest countries, Zambia is not one of them. Zambia is a lower middle income country, not that we don’t deserve it, there is another line which is coming,”Prof Saasa said.

“But otherwise Zambia is not listed a least developed country at the moment”.

Prof Saasa said many countries like Ethiopia, Malawi, Madagascar and Mozambique were much lower.

He said another factor is that countries have to submit their applications and the applications have to be submitted and processed and then considered.

“There is some formal work that you have to do. That perhaps is what I would say the first line of intervention involving the least developed countries which category Zambia is not included,” he said.

Professor Saasa however, said the Zambia was poor.

“But is Zambia a poor country? Zambia is a poor country and all our characteritsics show developing country status. You look at by poverty and the line.So there is actually more money that is available and one would assume that in fact the government, the Minister of Finance and his team, are working on submission and requesting for money,” said Prof Saasa. -Daily Revelation