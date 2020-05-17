Mwandi Constituency UPND 2021 aspiring candidate Lungowe Tumelo Mulowa writes:

ZAMBIA’S ECONOMY IN DUNUNA REVERSE

From the time the PF government assumed leadership, Zambia’s economy has been operating in reverse gear, just like their campaign song “Dununa Reverse.”

The following is highlighted for emphasis:

At the time President Edgar Lungu took over office in 2015, the bare

minimum monthly food basket cost for a Zambian family of 5 was at K3,251.48

Five years down the line, in 2020, the food basket cost for a family of 5 has increased to K7, 410.96. The cost has increased by K4,159.48 which translates into an increase by 127.9%.

To put things in perspective, this means that a family of 5 needs at least K7, 410 in income every month to live above poverty line. Anything below this amounts to abject poverty and extreme hardship (JCTR BNB: 2020)

To be honest very few Zambians make or earn this income of more than K7,000 every month.

What this means is that the majority of Zambians are now living in abject poverty and extreme hardship. This is unacceptable.

It’s high time the economy stopped operating in reverse gear and engaged in the Forward gear. 2021 Bally will be the Pilot.

Hon. Lungowe Tumelo Mulowa

NASIKUKU