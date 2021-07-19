By Balewa Zyuulu

Movement for democratic change-MDC- leader Felix Mutati says all economic indicators have shown that Zambia’s economy is unlikely to rebound in the short term unless critical decisions are made.

Mr Mutati, a former finance minister says the economic position of the country has worsened with dwindling reserves and it will remain depressed going forward with local currency fluctuations, and rising public debt payments obligations.

Mr Mutati says this has put more pressure on ordinary citizens as their purchasing power to drastically reduce due to inflation which has pushed the cost of living unacceptably high.

