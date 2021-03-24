Zambia’s Happiness Index has slumped every year for the past 5 years from 2016. It slid from 106 out of 153 countries to the 141st place today. This survey by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, measures how well things are going on in any given country, by interviewing ordinary people. Zambians are you happier today, than you were in 2016?

