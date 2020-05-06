LATEST UPDATE COVlD-19 :

ZAMBIA has in the last 24hrs recorded seven (7) laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 468 tests done, Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced.

An additional nine (9) patients have been discharged today and total number of recoveries and discharges have since risen to 101.

The number of active cases is 41 and all patients are in stable condition.

The new cases include a returning Zambian from the USA and the rest are contacts to known cases, all from Lusaka. All the new cases are have been placed in isolation facilities.