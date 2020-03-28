President Edgar Chagwa Lungu Writes:

Fellow Citizens,

Laboratory confimed COVID-19 cases in Zambia have risen to 28.

I am calling on all members of the public to adhere to regulations prescribed by Government.

If you have recently travelled from a country with an outbreak of COVID-19, comply with the regulations put in place by Government, self isolate for the prescribed period. Act responsibly, do not endanger lives of other people.

COVID-19 threatens our great future as a country, let us fight it aggressively in return. There should be no spectators in this fight.

This virus is mean, devastating and morbid. Let us work together. Victory is certain.

#COVID-19

#AvoidPublicGatherings.

#ContinuallyWashYourHands.

#MaintainSocialDistance.



