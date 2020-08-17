By Maiko Zulu

ZAMBIA’S MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS STILL DENYING DREADLOCKED CITIZENS NRC’s

The colonialist inspired discrimination of people with natural hair has continued with the Zambian Ministry of Home Affairs denying Rastafarians and citizens with dreadlocks from obtaining or replacing their National Registration Cards.

This is clearly one way if denying conscious citizens their right to vote as the country heads toward a decisive national election in less than 12 months.

While allegations of foreigners obtaining Zambian NRC’s are getting louder, indigenous Zambians with dreadlocks are being denied one of their basic human rights.

A check with the NRC office and some affected citizens has confirmed the act of discrimination against the Rasta community.

We urge the Human Rights Commission in Zambia to probe this discriminatory act against citizens promoting their natural African identity.

(Picture: Cde Samora Machel greeting a dreadlocked Comrade)

TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised