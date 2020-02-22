By Friday Kashiwa

Biblically and religiously, it is blasphemous to speak, with contempt, against the Holy Spirit or use the name of God for mischievous deeds or call for prayers for political expediency.

Hypocrisy, on the other hand, is the practice of some political leaders, while hiding in Christian principles and beliefs claim to have higher moral standards or values while in the darkness are in the forefront promoting tribal hatred and political divisions.

The declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation was, to all intents and purposes, done in good faith, but with the passage of time, the whole Christianity objective has not only been diluted but also hijacked by certain power and money hungry political and religious vultures and vimpires.

Yes, the same blood thirsty vimpires like in horror movies.

As if the Christian Nation declaration wasn’t enough, we have also witnessed the declaration of The Day of National Prayers, the construction of the National House of Prayers, creation of the Ministry of National Prayers or whatever it’s called. What about the Christians for Lungu? Or the suggested creation of the Council of Paramount Chiefs!!

I will not judge whether all the above declarations, formations and considerations have added or will add any value to Zambia as a country or indeed to us Zambians, especially the majority poor and impoverished Zambians.

Alas, all we see, endure or experience as Zambians are reactive leadership with numerous pronouncements of National Prayers even when the solution lies in Leadership Proactiveness.

The Holy Bible is very clear; Only the Blood of our Lord Jesus Christ the Savior, will bring us salvation. Not the political and profitable prayers.

The blood of Jesus Christ has the power to release the great curse that has befallen unto our country, Zambia.

Not the human blood, it’s not workable; It will NEVER work, whether for salvation, for winning elections, for shielding oneself from being fired from Ministerial or any Government positions despite your pathetic performance, shielding oneself from corruption cases, shielding oneself from cases of shooting or killing innocent Zambians, etc.

So please, leave the innocent School going children alone. Their blood is sacred and protected.

Just wait, as your day of reckoning has finally come or about to come to pass. No human blood will work to save you.

Say a little prayer.

Friday Kashiwa.

Political Activist.