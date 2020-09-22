We in the UPND are deeply concerned by the news coming out of the Ministry of Finance over the requested suspension of debt servicing. We have time and time again, told this incompetent government not to borrow but they did so, recklessly and with nothing to show for it.

The Ministry of Finance alludes to COVID-19 as the primary cause of their inability to service the country’s debts but we all know the truth. It is indeed the maladministration, corruption, fiscal indiscipline and economic incompetence that can be summed up as a disease called the “Dunana-Reverse Virus.” We had this affliction long before COVID-19.

The Ministry of Finance notes engaging with the IMF for a bail-out package but not long ago, Mr. Lungu told them to “Go to hell!” This is deeply embarrassing as not only does it compromise our investor attractiveness as a country but it is a stain on our nation’s pride and dignity.

Zambia must do away with this ill-equipped team currently governing our country and pave way for prudent, competent and visionary economic managers.

It was a grave mistake to have a government of this nature, presiding over our country’s affairs. We have a mammoth task when we assume office in 11 months and we shall indeed, fix this mess!

HH aka Bally