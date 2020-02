Zambia’s reserves are low to be able to contain it’s foreign debt, reports Asa Manda.

Economist and main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has described the situation as dangerous.

Hichilema commonly known as HH says despite the situation, the ruling party, PF would rather keep Zambians distracted.

”Our reserves are dangerously low but the PF would rather keep you distracted. Our economy is in distress and needs an urgent turnaround strategy,” says HH who heads the opposition UPND.