The Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said that that all Zambia’s statistics on COVID-19 are accurate and not manipulative and that there is no need for government to falsify figures.

Reacting to social media reports questioning the accuracy of the figures the government has been publishing during the 20th COVID-19 update, the Health Minister expressed concern with people peddling falsehoods on social media in regards to Coronavirus cases and wondered why people are coming up with wrong statistics and assured that Zambia has a reliable surveillance system that works silently and effectively.

Dr. Chitalu said that the government is not doing things haphazardly but doing everything based on scientific research while resources have been placed in contact tracing, diagnostics, quarantine, human capital which are essential for case management, risk communication.

“Let not politicize this fight but celebrate the legacy together. When the country is faced with such a thing, countrymen have to come together across the political divide and work together and celebrate together when it is overcome” he said.

“Let us move in solidarity with the guidelines that have been put in place by President Edgar Lungu in order to win the Coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

Dr. Chitalu urged the members of the public to have faith in systems put in place by the government and to rest assured that the government was doing everything possible to ensure that all suspects and their contacts are traced and tested for COVID-19 and dispelled allegations that there are more cases of COVID 19 in the nation which have not been picked out because the nation hasn’t been conducting tests on everyone.

On the latest numbers, Dr. Chitalu said that two more Coronavirus patients have been discharged and that no positive test was recorded in the last 24 hours from the 104 cases tested, making it a clean sheet for the past 5 days.

Dr. Chilufya has also disclosed that two more patients discharged bring the total number of full recoveries to 7 with 1 death from the 39 cases cumulatively out of 1085 cases with active cases now standing at 31.

He further said 1,601 people out the 7,756 have been released after completing the 14 days mandatory quarantine.

Dr. Chilufya disclosed that 631 alerts have been screened and have been discharged home after they tested negative.

And Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya advised the public to be wary of some traditional healers claiming to have the cure for COVID-19.

Ms. Siliya urged the people to continue observing instituted measures of preventing COVID-19 such as social distancing and maintaining personal hygiene.