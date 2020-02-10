The last five years of Edgar Lungu’s presidency will always be looked at as the wasted years. Greed, selfishness and incompetence in leadership has brought the country to its knees.

Lungu’s 5 years have been dominated by corruption, extreme political violence including killings opposition members, break down of law and order, a crippled economy due to gross incompetence and mismanagement, electoral malpractices, attempts to rip apart the constitution to prolong PF’S stay in power.

A bag of mealie meal now costs K170, a litre of fuel costs K18, electricity has gone up 300% since Lungu came to power, the kwacha trades at K15 to the US Dollar, inflation at 13%, job losses in all sectors of the economy, daily load shedding, inflated project costs, excessive national debt and defaults on debt payments, collapse of the mining industry, closures in retail and excessive taxes on the citizens to cover up for government failure, crippling of the courts, tribalism and smear campaigns on opposition opponents with falsehoods of fake criminal charges and false accusations.

These are all truths which cannot be denied by anyone, even those who wine and dine with the President.

Any reasonable person in Zambia knows that Zambia cannot carry on like this until 2026.

If we carry on like this after 2021 there will be total economic collapse in Zambia, famine and extreme poverty.

Those of us that voted for Lungu in 2015 and 2016 have a solemn responsibility to help vote him out of office in 2021, we can’t cry over spilt milk but we can change the course of history by doing what is right in 2021.