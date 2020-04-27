ZANACO ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RELIEF PACKAGE TO ITS CUSTOMERS

By PATRICIA MBEWE

Zambia national commercial bank -zanacoplc has announced a financial relief packages available to its customers impacted by covid 19.

Zanaco acting chief executive officer, lishala situmbeko notes that the impact that the covid 19 pandemic has had on individuals and businesses cannot be ignored and calls for all to be supportive to each other.

Mr. Situmbeko says the relief will be available to its personal. business banking and corporate customers who have existing loan facilities with the bank.

He explains that after extensive engagement with various customers and other stakeholders, zanaco had decided to offer relief options which will include the extension of loan tenures, refinancing of loans and loan repayment holidays, which is in line with the bank’s credit parameters and customer needs.

PHOENIX NEWS