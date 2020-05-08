By Patricia Mbewe

The Zambia National Students Union (ZANASU) has submitted a report to President Edgar Lungu of the findings from the survey on e-learning and the possible reopening of colleges and universities in Zambia.

According to the report, 56 percent of students called for government to consider the reopening colleges and universities with mandatory daily screening of students, lecturers and all other staff involved in conducting of classes.

The report also show that 43 percent of students are dissatisfied with e-learning programs being offered by colleges and universities during the shutdown period as the majority cannot afford the cost of reliable internet.

Steven Kanyakula is ZANASU Vice President and says the report has also recommended the limiting of numbers of students attending classes per session to 25 in order to promote social distancing of 1.5 meters between students and enforce the mandatory wearing of face masks, sanitizing and screening within university and college campuses.

Mr. Kanyakula said a total of 13,072 students from 39 colleges and universities took part in the survey which was conducted online from 30th March to 2nd May, 2020.

