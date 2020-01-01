By Phoenix Staffer in Kitwe

The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions –ZCTU- has called for a National Economic Indaba that will oversee strategies to put back the country’s economy on course.

And the Union has warned government against taking advantage of the patience exhibited by Zambians by overburdening them with the high cost of living.

ZCTU President Nkole Chishimba says the national economic indaba should be taken seriously by government and not making political pronouncements meant to appease citizens.

Addressing the media in Kitwe today, Mr. Chishimba says the union does not agree with government’s decision to slash salaries for senior government officers and heads of parastatal organization, saying the move will not provide a solution to the economic challenges the country is facing.

And Mr. Chishimba said 2019 was disappointing, frustrating and demoralizing to workers because of the continued economic meltdown which has seen an increase in fuel prices, cost of food and the looming electricity tariffs that have negatively impacted the welfare of workers.

