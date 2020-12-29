BY SIKAILE SIKAILE

ZEROING IN ON PF THE INSIDE FIGHTING

An insider version of PF machinations and political maneuvers as disclosed in the ongoing feud between Innocent Kalimanshi and Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo is extrapolated in our current maelstrom. Earlier this year I warned about emerging camps in PF, Kampyongo has failed to challenge Kampyongo because he is backed by someone up there. The game PF plays on each other is very dangerous but who cares.

Their terrorism against the opposition and government critics soon will be amongst themselves. They will start feasting on each others blood like hyenas in the zoo.

Zambia is sinking and imploding due to the ruthless regime that can kill without mercy. Is Innocent Kalimanshi a rabid dog ranting and spitting his venom of bitterness? For what? Where does he get the guts to call the Minister of Home Affairs foolish, stupid,criminal a thief and dare the entire Police command?We need to do a forensic and objective analysis of the war in PF. We are all aware of the growing skepticism and division on the top most positions( President and Vice President). The now frail and aged Inonge Mutukwa Wina is sliding down the hole of Political and social oblivion.

The sitting President is legally barred from standing and his marketability to the Zambian people is a great risky not worth taking in the eyes of PF insiders. The vacuum at the top has stirred a violent storm in PF. Who take over the two positions with hope of winning the general elections due in a few months. The storm is coming that’s why they want to destruct the opposition first to cover their political nakedness and confusion.

The Luapula United is closing in on the Presidency with a heavy death and life pincer formation closing in. Even without the Legal clause that proscribes Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the PF top brass or the king makers have vetoed Edgar Chagwa Lungu.The Economic mismanagement is beyond remedial correction to restore public confidence. With the definite vacancy in the Presidency, splinter groups are galvanizing on a structured transition that would avoid the repeat of the succession dispute that ensued after the death of Michael Chilufya Sata.

Insider information suggest that camps have mobilized and swords are drawn soon they will be hacking each other as founders of Political violence. Three Major camps are daily getting more visible. Other than the Luapula United, we have the Eastern Block which is still vehemently backing wakwasu believing that the legal impediment will be overcomed through a Constitutional Court doctored judgement using royalist judges on the bar.

The third group is a mixture of opportunists and the copperbelt tribal fusion. This group is tactifully pushing for last a minute crisis where Edgar is either disqualified or challenged at the Congress. They know that Edgar has lost his popularity even within his party. Anyone challenging him during the intraparty elections would definitely beat him hands down. They know that he is a very weak and inept person who is unfit to be sold to the Zambian people.This scenario brings us to the current feud which is very real in PF. Edgar Chagwa Lungu himself is very uncomfortable with his openly divided and contending inner circle. He doesn’t trust any of his lieutenants. So he has instead mobilized an internal militia of unambitious manipulatable militant youths and equipped them with guns to shot his opponents at will.

He has adopted a double pronged survival strategy. Once he overcomes the Legal hurdle, he will unleash the armed militias on anyone within the party who will dare him just like he is doing with the opposition. No threat will be allowed at their party Congress. Armed cadres will deliver his endorsement. This is how Innocent Kalimanshi and Kennedy Kamba come into play. Within PF, everyone knows that whoever takes over the elite party security youth wings takes the Presidency. Kampyongo is hoping to leverage his probability by eliminating royalists cadres to the President such as Kalimanshi and group. He is currently fueling anarchy by supporting rival wings within the party in order to eventually expel the likes of Innocent Kalimanshi dismantling his boss’s camp.

Kalimanshi Innocent may not have the level of education for professional party Politics but he has quickly matured in the PF scheming and criminal games. Haven’t you wondered why they are not expelling nor arresting him. As claimed in his social media postings, Kampyongo is trying by all means to eliminate him by either assassination, expulsion or criminal imprisonment. Using his ministerial influence, he is concocting some criminal pretext to gun him down through the Police. Esther Katongo is directed to curtail the growing insurgency within the PF. Haven’t you wondered why Innocent Kalimanshi can openly insult Kampyongo and the entire Police command in the presence of the Police? He is a centrepiece in the intra party war of succession. Within the party, the passport of ascension is brutality through the armed Cadres.

This battle has been running for a very long time and it’s nearing explosion in the early part of 2021. Kalimanshi Innocent knows and understands the PF dirty Political of violence and tracheary.The information he is releasing to the public should be documented and followed seriously. We had written about the PF militia and crack squads. Innocent Kalimanshi has mentioned and cited the existence of such squads which have been used to assassinate and eliminate perceived Political threats.If PF can execute such diabolical schemes for internal threats, what more are they capable of doing to external Political competitors like HH and his team? Do you think the 17 times they have arrested Hakainde Hichilema were joking matters. The frivolous imprisonment of Chishimba Kambwili etc.

These are real issues behind the curtain of public politics.Kampyongo is alleged to have supervised the disappearance of innocent citizens, who can doubt this. Isn’t he the same man who authorized the lethal shooting of Joseph and Nsama under the directive of Edgar Lungu? Our eyes our widely open!

