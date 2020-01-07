By Logic Lukwanda

The Zambezi River Authority –ZRA- has only allocated 11 billion cubic meters this year for power generation against the required 64 billion cubic meters to Zesco at Kariba North Bank Hydro power station.

This came to light today when a team from Zesco led by its Managing Director Victor Mundende undertook a tour to check the hydrological status of the power plant today.

And Mr. Mundende told reporters that the reduction means load shedding will continue as the rainfall activities have not been sufficient to raise the water levels needed in Lake Kariba so far.

Meanwhile Mr. Mundende said water levels in the Kariba dam had continued to marginally recede although in the previous two days, it had remained constant but with a 1 centimeter drop today.

And Zesco Director Strategy and Corporate Affairs, Patrick Mwila says the power deficit in the country currently stands at 810 megawatts.

PHOENIX NEWS