4 April 2020

ZESCO BOARD CHAIRMAN DR CHITALA IS THE BIGGEST LOSER OF THE WEEK

WITHOUT beating about the bush, the biggest loser of the week is the Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation limited, (ZESCO) Board Chairman, Mbita Chitala.

We say so because the concerns raised by United Party for National Development President, Hakainde Hichilema about ZESCO are genuine and cannot be trashed by one headline in a newspaper living in Edgar Lungu’s pocket.

Why is Dr Chitala so loathsome towards Mr Hichilema who is already ordained to become Zambia’s next president? And why would a Board Chainman be handling a matter for the Public Relations Manager? One word answer *GUILTINESS!*

Dr Chitala squandered his bright chances of becoming president of Zambia because of politics of the belly which he loves and led to his corrupt appointment as ZESCO Board Chairman.

At the rebirth of multi-party politics in Zambia in 1991; the ‘young turks’ and good spirited Derick Chitala, Dean Mung’omba and Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lwewanika were a force to reckon with.

But it’s very shameful that, change of name from Derick Chitala to Mbita Chitala has changed everything about this man; from a potential President of Zambia to a bootlicking PF cadre.

It’s absolutely disappointing for Dr Chitala to drop to a level below a thick-minded politician like Bowman Lusambo and has even begun to support senselessness in order to make sense to Mr Lungu.

Where has the fire and vibrancy of a promising politician in Dr Chitala gone? To see this man relegate himself lower than the soles of Lusambo’s sticky shoes is very disappointing.

The biggest loser of the week, Dr Chitala’s political career started off on a very bright note as a founding member of the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD).

And when MMD formed government in 1991, Dr. Chitala was elected as Member of Parliament for Mbala and President Frederick Chiluba appointed him as Deputy Minister of Finance.

In February 2008, Dr Chitala was fired by late president Levy Patrick Mwanawasa for gross indiscipline and total disregard of international diplomacy when he was serving as Zambia’s Ambassador to Libya.

Over the years Dr Chitala has demonstrated that the decisions he often makes in his political life are driven more by his stomach that solid principles of a grown and mature man.

The Zambia utility company has been rundown under Dr Chitala as Board Chairman. Therefore, the unwarranted attacks on UPND leader will not improve ZESCO’s dismal performance in anyway.

How does questioning the rationale of increased load shedding hours amid the COVID -19 translate into lies? Mr Hichilema’s other concern was the unprecedented high electricity tariff. Is Dr Chitala saying traffic are lower and affordable by the masses?

We know for a fact that, under Dr Chitala’s leadership as Board Chairman, ZESCO has been run down such that the national utility company is in intensive care unit (ICU). Everybody know that ZESCO is slowly dying!

The general workforce at ZESCO is highly demotivated due to recruitment of PF cadres in key positions. Some professionals are demanding to be retired early due to political interference by the ruling party to which Dr Chitala has done nothing at all to stop the rot.

How appalling for a man that was once held in high esteem, with presidential qualities to sink so low and be busy defending the sickening mediocrity in Patriotic Front government, starting from the very top.

Like every sober and good citizen, Mr Hichilema has genuine concerns over the happenings at ZESCO and has also offered some solutions of how the national utility company could be rescued from PF corruption and political interference.

Only those who have done something wrong or amassed wealth not consummate with their earning like Dr Chitala should worry about the measures being proposed by Mr Hichilema.

But the time of reckoning is at the horizon and we hope Dr Chital shall lift his head up to help with investigations. *Umulanda taubola,* (a good case never lies cold) Justice will prevail.

Mwango

24/04/2020

Checkmate.