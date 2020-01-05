MUNDENDE COULD HAVE BEEN DRUNK, HE FORGOT WHO OWNS ZESCO

===============

I think Mundende was drunk and set unnecessary criticisms on Govt. In his speech he came out like Govt is not supportive to new ideas and investment in ZESCO, but who made it possible for him to go on with that project he is bragging about as if it is a family business.

ZESCO is owned by Govt and not Mundende, therefore, he has no powers to initiate anything if Govt doesn’t want.

President Lungu, the one who appointed him, in case he has forgotten, has always lamented on poor investment by previous governments but he has said, we need to stop the blame game and act, hence such projects that Mundende was showing the media.

But somehow, he got excited and boasted like it was entirely up to him to start and finish the project. This is what it is when power gets into your head, you think, it is all about you and others means nothing.

Why did he have to attack Govt representatives like that, was it necessary? Has he become an opposition political leader working at ZESCO? What was unfair especially that, those officers can’t defend themselves.

On the other hand, I think the opposition media took advantage to put words in Mundende’s open mouth, that he said that, it was not climatic change causing load shedding just to get at President Lungu who has a noble cause to talk about climate change.

Mundende should tame his mouth, and stop being pompous, because his mouth might cost him his job like Mulusa and Kasolo.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!