ERB HAS JUST HIKED PUMP PRICES AND ZESCO FOLLOWED THE SUIT BY HIKING ELECTRICITY TARRIFS TO 200%.

This Patrotic Front ( PF) government has nothing to offer to its citizens apart from causing miseries to a nation of plenty.

When you force yourself against the will of God and electorates these are the results. God is whipping Lungu and his minions quietly, this government is a disaster that’s why they keep on blaming climate change because of their failures when climate change have been there and still will be with us.

PF government is known for causing self inflicted pain and they are very fast to give lame excuses and fail to warn up to take full responsibility of their mediocrity leadership.

Zambians wake up and see how this country is being destroyed by selfish and stupid elites. Mr. Lungu with due respect Sir, step aside and call for early elections so that Zambian can be fixed and brought to normalcy not manyengwe type of leadership.

What type of the so called government led by thieves which thrives to do bad things and you are not even ashamed of yourself; you are also seeking the mandate from the people you have failed to preside over their affairs insoni ebuntu fileke mune naufilwa.

Citizens are now tired of scandal after scandal and have lost confidence in PF government above all PF stolen victory is haunting them.

The Fixing Team.