ZESCO LIMITED CLOSES NAKONDE CUSTOMER SERVICE CENTRE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

Lusaka….May 13, 2020 (SMART EAGLES)

ZESCO Limited has with immediate effect closed its Nakonde Customer

Service Centre until further notice.

ZESCO Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu says this is in line with the lockdown announced by the Ministry of Health to pave way for mass screening and testing for COVID-19 in the area.

“ZESCO would therefore, like to urge its customers to minimize walking into Customer Service Centers in all parts of the country, but instead utilize the available online platforms to buy electricity through

service providers such as commercial banks and mobile money platforms (MTN, Airtel and ZAMTEL),” she said.

“As a responsible institution, we continue to encourage our customers and the general public to

adhere to preventive measures such as consistently wearing face masks when in crowded places;

regular washing of hands with soap and clean water; avoiding handshakes and hugs; keeping social

distances of at least one meter from the next person; to mention but a few.”

Ms Zulu advised customers in Nakonde that it will continue to monitor the situation together with the multi-sectoral response team before due consideration can be given to re-open the office.