ZESCO LOSES 130MW OF POWER

By Watch Reporter

… as the utility company urges customers to brace for increased load shedding

ZESCO has lost 130mega watts of power from the national power grid, resulting in increased hours of loadshedding until the fault is worked on.

Company public relations manager Hazel Zulu announced in a statement that the power utility experienced a fault at one of it’s units which resulted in the unprecedented power surge that lasted over 15hours of blackout on Saturday August 8, 2020.

The company has appealed to it’s customers to support the utility by us of energy saver appliances and bulbs, as well as alternative power sources in the wake of increase blackouts.