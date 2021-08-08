ZESCO MANAGEMENT CONFIRMS THAT SEVERAL DISTRICTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY HAVE NO POWER

Hello,

ZESCO Limited wishes to inform its customers and the general public, that it has experienced a system failure that may have led to loss of electricity supply to some parts of the country.

The corporation is working tirelessly to ensure that all systems are restored as quickly as possible.

Update on the status of operations will be communicated through various platforms.

The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

However, treat all supply lines as live as power may be restored anytime.

I Thank you.

Henry Kapata

Spokesperson.