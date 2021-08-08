ZESCO MANAGEMENT CONFIRMS THAT SEVERAL DISTRICTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY HAVE NO POWER
ZESCO Limited wishes to inform its customers and the general public, that it has experienced a system failure that may have led to loss of electricity supply to some parts of the country.
The corporation is working tirelessly to ensure that all systems are restored as quickly as possible.
Update on the status of operations will be communicated through various platforms.
The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.
However, treat all supply lines as live as power may be restored anytime.
I Thank you.
Henry Kapata
Spokesperson.
Zesco Management, why should there be systems failure affecting many districts in the country at this critical time when the country is due to hold general elections on the 12 August?? Dont force people to start speculating!!!
Just when the Primitive Farts want to fool the Zambians and lie that there will be no more load shedding, their plan has back fired and exposed their stupidity in installing cheaper in value but expensive on paper electricity equipment to line their pockets. Ala bangwele longeni fye, bus yenu ileima pa 12.