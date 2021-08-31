Home politics PF ZESCO management panics over ghost workers they employed during the PF era BusinesspoliticsPFUPND ZESCO management panics over ghost workers they employed during the PF era August 31, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ZESCO management panics over ghost workers they employed during the PF era & begin auditing workers. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.