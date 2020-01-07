Hangala Simuunka

Ba ZESCO, sometimes a public relations exercise backfires. Ask Prince Andrew. He and his family initiated an interview with BBC. It made a bad story worse. Similarly you guys took Journalists to Kafue Gorge.

They didn’t sneak into the premises to covertly sniff out a story. Apparently there were those in attendance who were ready to tell it as it was.

Prince Andrew did not try to vilify the BBC for not glossing over the story. He took responsibility and fell on his own sword, so to speak. You offered your head on the chopping block, didn’t you? Well, we don’t want you to withdraw it and replace it with that of the Journalist.