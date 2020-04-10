PRESS RELEASE

Contact: UPND Deputy National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso +260977447412/0977780397

Email: [email protected]

*Zesco Power – Essential Even under COVID19 Pandemic*

Lusaka- ( 10.04.2020) Zesco has just announced a new 15 hour daily load shedding across the nation due to maintenance works on the power plant for one of it’s Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

This afternoon the nation is informed of a Presidential national address to update us on the fight against Covid 19 in Zambia. Unfortunately, majority households are on load shedding and will miss this update under the lock down and social distancing arrangement .

During this period, almost all Zambians are at home apart from those classified as essential workers.

Zesco generally falls under essential services provider. This is because electricity is the oxygen of any economy. You suffocate the nation through load shedding, the economy dies.

Looking at where we are coming from, and the contradicting excuses and statements from government on causes of load shedding, it is disheartening to hear today that it is one of the IPPs with a problem resulting into a 15 hour load shedding from 12 hours.

In the midst of Covid 19 pandemic , Zambians are asking as to when we will reach a time without this load shedding EPIDEMIC. Corvid19 pandemic will be defeated but loadshedding epidemic will be with us.

We are tired of lies after lies from the PF government. In 2019 the nation was told with conviction that come March 2020, load shedding will be done away with. Climate change vibe was to end as abundant waters in our water bodies-reservoirs were anticipated. Yes, the country has registered abundant rainfall as witnessed by heavy downpours and floods throughout the country.

How on earth can we have continuous load shedding for more than 12 months as a nation?

Does it mean the educated ones in this country, the Technocrats, have stopped thinking and are on mind power lock down?

In this day and age, are we as a nation susceptible to maintenance challenges which as per best global engineering practice, are scheduled and planned for?

If only the same zeal shown by this government in tackling the issue of COVID-19 pandemic could be applied to address the epidemics facing our nation such as load shedding, high mealie-meal prices, joblessness, high poverty levels, the fast depreciating Kwacha and many other issues. Unfortunately that is not so.

Zambia is indeed in an economic lock down situation and unless the PF government pulls up it’s socks and remember and realize that they have a responsibility to provide the common good to it’s citizens and stop focusing all it’s energies on winning the 2021 elections, while impoverishing and choking the very citizens with a power of a vote, the load shedding epidemic will forever be with us.

It appears the saying that you cannot fix a problem using the same people that created the problem is coming true in Zambia.

.

The only hope is therefore a new goverrnment coming in after the 2021 elections.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*