ZESCO has reduced the number of load shedding hours from 15 hrs to between 10 and 12 hrs daily across the country.

This is as a result of the full resumption of power generation at the Maamba Collieries limited that has given the utility company 300 megawatts of power.

ZESCO public relations manager Hazel Zulu has however advised customers to employ energy efficient and conservation initiatives and report any outages outside their load shedding hours.

On January 11, 2020 Maamba Collieries Limited resumed its full capacity operations and is supplying the full 300 megawatts to ZESCO.

Maamba is a coal-fired power plant in Zambia and is the country’s largest independent power producer.