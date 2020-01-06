Television on 4th January 2020 during their main news bulletin at 19:30 hours. The station erroneously reported that ZESCO had attributed load shedding to government officials from Ministry of Finance and Energy snubbing generation projects, and not climate change.

ZESCO strongly condemns the fake news from Prime Television whose facts where manipulated and misconstrued to mislead the nation. To this end, we take strong exception to the act of cutting out of select video clips, whilst completely ignoring the main subject of the story, headlining and then taking some select video clips out of context with intention to deceive the nation.

ZESCO has consistently made it clear to the nation that the country received low to below normal rains in the 2018/2019 season which resulted in low water levels in the main national reservoirs. The low water levels have had an adverse effect on our generation capacity resulting in load shedding.

ZESCO has undertaken site tours with various stakeholders, amongst them, the Media, customers, government officials including parliamentarians to Kariba Dam and other power stations to explain the cause of the deficit and status of generation and power supply in the country.

The fact still remains that the cause of Load shedding is depleted dam water resources at the major power plants as a result of the severe drought experienced over the last rainy season.

ZESCO is however implementing a number of projects in the short and long term to further mitigate the effects of climate change.

The commissioning of the first unit at Kafue Gorge Lower (KGL) hydro power station at the end of the first quarter will increase generation and this will result in a significant reduction in load shedding.

It is against this background that on Friday 3rd January 2020, ZESCO Managing Director led a team of journalists, from both public and private media to Kafue Gorge Lower project for them to appreciate the progress that has been made so far.

In his statement to the Media, Mr. Mundende said the 750 Mega Watt Kafue Gorge Lower flagship project is expected to be commissioned this year, 2020. He said the first machine will run in April 2020. He further said once this project is complete, it will significantly mitigate the current load shedding in addition to boosting the entire country’s economy.

We, further, wish to advise the general public that between 2014 and now, ZESCO Limited with support of Government has already commissioned a total of 505 MW of additional Generation at a total cost of over US$802 Million through various power project investments. This is in addition to another 493MW of total Generation investments brought in by Independent Power Producers such as Maamba Collieries (Coal fired), Scaling Solar projects phase 1, and Ndola Energy Corporation Limited (HFO thermal plant). In the same period, another US$930 Million was spent on Transmission projects to will this power to variouys load centres. Without the current Govenrment’s unwavering support, it would not have been possible for ZESCO on its own to unlock the resources needed to engage in projects worth billions of US dollars.

In this regard, ZESCO wishes to thank Government for its support and to implore all customers and stakeholders to ignore the false news circulating on social media arising from the Prime Television story and regard them as untrue and unfounded.

We also wish to thank all our esteemed customers for their cooperation and patience as we pass through the trying moments in the power sector caused by climate change.

Issued by: Patrick Mwila (Mr.)

Director – Strategy & Corporate Services

5 January