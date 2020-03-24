ZESCO SAYS BRACE FOR MORE LOAD SHEDDING HOURS.

PRESS STATEMENT

COPPERBELT PROVINCE BACK ON COUNTRY-WIDE LOAD SHEDDING SCHEDULE

ZESCO Limited wishes to inform its esteemed customers and the general public on the Copperbelt Province, that the Corporation has resolved to revert to the daily load shedding schedule of up to 12 hours on a rotational basis for Copperbelt customers.

This has been necessitated by the continued limitation of power generation capacity as a result of low water levels in our national water reservoirs, especially Kariba dam.

The water levels at the dam are still low, resulting in reduced power generation.

On 13 February 2020, ZESCO Limited adjusted load shedding periods on the Copperbelt province by providing power during night-time and load shedding the area during daytime.

“This implies that countrywide Load shedding of up to 12 hours daily remains critical to protect the power system from collapse and ensure that the available electricity is shared equitably, and generation is sustained into the next rainy season”.

In the meantime, we continue to urge our customers to consistently use power prudently by employing energy efficient initiatives such as using alternative sources of lighting like energy saving bulbs and solar, completely switching off appliances when not in use, gas for cooking and using solar geysers for heating.

Issued by: Hazel M Zulu (Mrs.)

Public Relations Manager

24th March 2020