ZESCO STARTS DISHING OUT FREE UNITS TO SOME CUSTOMERS

ZESCO Limited has rolled out the allocation of 100 bonus units to 480, 000 vulnerable customers countrywide as a COVID-19 relief package.

ZESCO Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu tells Byta FM that the bonus units will be issued to the most vulnerable residential customers who constitute about 460, 000 low consuming customers and 19, 000 micro-household enterprises who consume below 200 units.

Zulu says this is in an effort to ease the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the most vulnerable commercial and domestic customers and help them to improve their living conditions and their ability to pay for future power consumption.

She says through this measure, the micro-household enterprises will be able to grow their businesses and increase their capacity to pay for business utility bills.

“The bonus units relief package will run up to 30 April, 2021 and customers that qualify will get their 100 units on the first purchase of each month in addition to the units that they buy in a particular month. These customers were identified earlier this year following an evaluation of their electricity consumption pattern,” explains Zulu.

“Customers must however, note that the free 100 units are not accumulative and cannot be deferred to another month. Consequently, customers who will not purchase units in that particular month, will forfeit the bonus 100 units and cannot claim units from the previous month/s.”

This is one of the three COVID -19 relief packages that ZESCO introduced as part of its contribution towards government’s multi-sectoral approach to ensure sustainability of the social and economic welfare of the people under the current environment.

The other packages include cancellation of the accumulated fixed charges on 71,000 residential and commercial customers which was implemented on 1st August 2020.

The other package was temporary suspension or deferment of the 40 percent recovery debt on selected customers whose debt was carried forward, after the introduction of the prepaid metering system in 2006.