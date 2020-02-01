ZESCO TO SHUTDOWN KAFUE GORGE POWER STATION FOR EMERGENCY MAINTENANCE WORKS

ZESCO Limited wishes to inform it’s esteemed customers and the general public that Kafue Gorge Hydro Power Station will be shut down between 23:00 hours tonight, 01 February 2020 and 03:00 hours tomorrow 02 February 2020 to facilitate continued emergency maintenance works.

In this regard, most customers around the country will be affected during the aforementioned hours.

We would like to assure our customers that the situation will normalize as soon as the works are completed as our engineers are working around the clock to ensure that power is restored within the stated period.

We thank you for your usual support.

Issued by: Public Relations department

1st February 2020