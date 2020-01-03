ZESCO will not renew the Bulk Supply Agreement with Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) Plc because it is not beneficial to the company and Zambian people, company director for strategy and corporate services Patrick Mwila has said.

Mr Mwila said that CEC was reaping where it did not sow as the company was merely supplying power which Zesco was generating.

He told the Daily Nation that there was no way CEC could continue making a lot of money from electricity which it was not producing.

Mr Mwila explained that CEC was awarded the contract to supply power to the mines at the expense of the citizenry during the privatisation process.

He reiterated that as the contract would be terminated in 2020, Zesco had no intentions of renewing it because it was not beneficial to the company and the nation.

“How can people who are just seated in their offices be making a lot of money which Zambians are not even benefiting from? They get electricity from Zesco power stations and just supply it to the mine, they don’t generate the power,” he said.

Mr Mwila said Zesco had the mandate of increasing power supply both in rural and urban areas but had been struggling with finances.

He said that the agreement with CEC selfishly allowed the firm to supply power to the mines where it was more profitable.

Mr Mwila said that once Zesco takes over the supply of power to the mines, it would be able to fulfil its mandates.

And Mr Mwila rubbished assertions that Zesco and CEC were engaged in talks for the re-negotiation of the Bulk Supply Agreement.

He said that the power utility firm was not engaged in any discussion, nor was it aware of any such process between the two companies with regard to the Bulk Supply Agreement.

-Daily Nation