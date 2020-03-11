ZICTA AND POLICE ARREST ADMINS FOR ZED HULE, ZAMBIAN WATCH AND OTHERS ADMINS FOR A WHATS APP GROUP

THE Zambia Police Service has arrested Admins of Zed Hule, Zambian Watch and Admins of a WhatsApp group for offences of Proposing Violence contrary to section 91 of the Penal Code, Libel contrary to section 191 of the Penal code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and Prohibition of Pornography contrary to section 102(b)(c) of the Electronic Communication Act number 21 of 2009 in relation to matters alleged to have been posted on Facebook.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has told Mwebantu that in the month of February 2020 and March 08th, police working in collaboration with ZICTA arrested four other persons for offences of Proposing Violence contrary to section 91 of the Penal Code, Libel contrary to section 191 of the Penal code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and Prohibition of Pornography contrary to section 102(b)(c) of the Electronic Communication Act number 21 of 2009 in relation to matters alleged to have been posted on Facebook.

She further said that Police had also warned and cautioned four (04) WhatsApp administrators for offences of Prohibition of Pornography contrary to section 102(b) (c) of the Electronic Communication Transactions Act number 21 of 2009.

Those arrested in connection with Facebook postings are Kelly Nawezhi whose matter is in Court, Prince Kaliza aged 27 for the offence of proposing violence through social media (Zambian Watch), Joel Banda aged 23 for the offence of Prohibition of Pornography and also Libel through a platform called Zed Hule, Akapelwa Simata aged 55 years for the offence of proposing violence and for prohibition of Pornography.

She said that the administrators of WhatsApp groups who have been warned and cautioned are Prosper Mvula aged 20, Naphali Mbewe aged 45, Imasiku Mateko aged 36 and Jessie Chewe Mulenga aged 20. All are alleged to have created WhatsApp groups engaged in circulating and distributing pornography materials.

“They will soon be charged with the subject offence.” She said.