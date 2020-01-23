Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has approved the reduced cost for non expiring data bundles with the entry level being as low as 500mb.

The reduction follows concerns raised by members of the public and stakeholders that the cost of non expiring data bundles is too expensive for ordinary Zambians to afford, according to Ngabo Nakonde.

The ZICTA Corporate Communications Manager who could not state how much the bundles would cost referred queries to the concerned mobile network provider.

She advised members of the public to choose from the variety of services being offered by the mobile network provider suitable for them.

And MTN Zambia who last week launched a new range of non-expiry mobile data bundles dubbed Freedom bundles have said that the the new offering of 500MB will take effect on 1st February 2020.

Company Communication and Corporate Services Manager Lisa Mulozi said the price for the reduced non- expiring data bundles are now ranging between K45 for a 500 MB and K6, 000 for a 100GB respectively.