By prudence Siabana

The Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority-ZICTA- has disclosed that the authority through the special joint cybercrime crack squad last year received 62 cases of blackmail and other cybercrime offences.

ZICTA Director-Consumer Protection and Information Management Mofya Chisala says this is in a joint effort with the Zambia Police and the special joint cybercrime crack squad which was created by government to deal with the growing trend in cyberspace crimes.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr Chisala says about 200 cases were victims of blackmail, impersonation and other cyberspace crimes of which the authority also managed to shut down notorious pages that were created in other people’s names.

He says that of the 62 cases recorded of blackmail and other cyberspace offences, six cases were convicted while the rest are still in court.

Mr Chisala further says the authority is working on establishing a permanent special joint cybercrime crack squad as the previous one which were formed only lasted for six months.

Phoenix News