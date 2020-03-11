NEWLY INSTALLED TECHNOLOGY AT ZICTA YIELDING RESULTS

ZICTA has nabbed a serial defamer who usually issues regular insults, threats and hatred against President Edgar Lungu.

It has turned out to be a youngboy who is a Grade 11 and holds two facebook accounts.

He posts his threats and defamatory statements on accounts called “Zoom”.

ZICTA tracked his facebook account, his phone number and IP address.

Below is a post by Nancy Prisháàn’s Mum:

Pa Facebook kwenze a very stupid boy called ZOOM who kept posting BIG insults against the President.

Ifisele ifikulu whereby even a person who doesn’t like EL would get disappointed. I can’t even share. People kept advising him to stop and warned him that his days were numbered. But enze nuuu pa key board. The boy thought he was clever and continued posting unpalatables on social media!

Not knowing ZICTA has been following him… slowly…but surely.

THE BRAT HAS NOW BEEN CAUGHT AND ARRESTED! JAIL IS WAITING FOR HIM…